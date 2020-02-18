Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will be Featured at 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be held on April 25 at the Washington Hilton in our Nation’s Capital, will feature Kenan Thompson as host and Hasan Minhaj as the featured entertainer.

This is a return to normalcy for the event, as the White House Correspondents’ Association last year went without an entertainer (usually a comedian) — after years of tradition — and instead chose Ron Chernow, the historian.

For the third year in a row, Pres. Trump did not attend the event, even though his predecessors have made a point of making the event, drawing political media, administration officials and celebrities.

Thompson is the longest serving cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, (and to millennial readers of this site, a Nickelodeon legend), and Minhaj, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, was the entertainer at the 2017 dinner.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” ABC News’ chief White House correspondent and WHCA president Jonathan Karl, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”

