Lester Holt Recently Anchored Nightly News While Barefoot

Lester Holt appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show earlier today (remotely, of course) to promote the newly-launched Kids edition of NBC Nightly News. Clarkson spotted a bass guitar in the background, and asked the newsman to indulge her and play a bit. He agreed to.

In addition to chatting about music and dogs, Holt spoke about working from home and reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic.

On working from home, “There is comfort, I put on a suit and tie, and yes I wear pants,” adding, “but I hit rock bottom one day, I was doing newscast, middle of the newscast, and I looked down one day and realized, ‘oh, my god. I am barefoot,’ and it horrified me obviously the audience could not see it, but I was like oh, my goodness, this is where I am at.”

Not quite on the level of ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, who last month reported for GMA while wearing only boxers, a shirt and suit jacket (an accident, of course). Holt’s “barefoot” tale is amusing nonetheless.

The Nightly News anchor also spoke more broadly about the transition from studio to home.

“Obviously I deal in moments,” said Holt. “But I think it was one day towards the last few days that I was broadcasting from the studio versus my home and I was kind of holed up in my office and I open the door one day and I could not see anybody. It was weird. I’m at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the Nightly newsroom, and we had so quickly moved people to work off-site, and it just hit me that one day I realized, there are not a lot of people around here right now.”

