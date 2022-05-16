Suzanne Scott, Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Lawrence Jones, Pete Hegseth, Amy Freeze Featured at Fox Upfront

Fox Corp. held its 2022 upfront presentation for the ad buying community Monday afternoon, boasting new and returning offerings from Fox Sports, Fox News Media, Tubi and Fox Entertainment.

After Fox Corp. ad sales chief Marianne Gambelli gave her pre-recorded introductory remarks and Fox Sports, led by CEO Eric Shanks and FS1 host Emmanuel Acho went second, it was time for Fox News.

Suzanne Scott, Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Lawrence Jones and Pete Hegseth were the Fox Newsers featured during the pre-recorded presentation. Amy Freeze was Fox Weather’s representative.

“Our ability to drive growth and create one of a kind connection is something other brands only dream of. From the early morning to the critical primetime hours, our shows continue to rate on a broadcast scale,” said Scott. “From the early morning to the critical primetime hours, our shows continue to rate on a broadcast scale and thanks to our ever expanding digital network—we’re delivering breaking news content across all platforms, more people turn to us for information and perspective.”

Scott also claimed that more Republicans, Independents and “yes, even Democrats” tune into Fox News over the other cable newsers.

Baier and Faulkner, who hail from the network’s news division, discussed Fox News journalism, including on-the-ground reporting from Ukraine—as well as upcoming 2022 midterms coverage.

Fox has not featured FNC opinion personalities at recent upfronts. This year was different. No, the weekday primetime lineup did not appear, instead, Lawrence Jones and Pete Hegseth represented the network’s opinion side. Jones who hosts a Fox News show Saturdays at 10 p.m., discussed his rise at the network. He also mentioned how The Five is cable news’ most-watched show, even rivaling broadcast programming in the ratings department. Jones then brought up Jesse Watters as well as Greg Gutfeld, whose 11 p.m. show is putting up similar numbers to (and in some measurements beating) the 11:35 p.m. late night shows on broadcast. Hegseth then appeared and discussed Fox Nation, Fox News Digital and lifestyle programming.

Fox Weather also had a presence at the upfront. “Weather can be wild and there have never been more ways to tell these stories,” said Fox Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze. “From floods to fires tornadoes to hurricanes, we invite our viewers to join us in the eye of the storm. Last year Fox weather broke records when it launched No. 1 in the app store. Now, America’s weather team is on Tubi, Fire TV, YouTube, TV and all your favorite streaming platforms, where viewers take advantage of our unparalleled resources.”

Scott then concluded the Fox News portion of the upfront, “We don’t just reach the audience, we connect with them—and this connection to our brand is one of a kind.” She added, “We leverage our incredible content and technology to create loyal communities. It’s those same communities and that same loyal audience across every age and demographic that give us the ability to experience unparalleled growth. This is only the beginning of what Fox News Media can offer. We are America’s news and much more.”