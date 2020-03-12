Sunday’s Democratic Debate Is Moving From Phoenix to Washington D.C.

With companies wary of its staffers traveling long distances right now, the Democratic National Committee has announced that Sunday’s Democratic presidential primary debate is being moved from Phoenix to Washington D.C.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

That’s not the only significant news to break in advance of Sunday’s big debate.

Univision’s lead news anchor Jorge Ramos was set to co-moderate with CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. However, while he is not exhibiting any symptoms at the moment, Ramos has stepped down from his role as one of the moderators, the DNC said.

Ramos’ co-anchor on Univision’s evening newscast, Ilia Calderón, will take his place. Calderón was originally set to facilitate audience questions, before the audience component was eliminated on Tuesday.

The debate partners had previously announced on Tuesday that there will be no press filing center or spin room at the event.

The CNN-Univision debate will still air on all CNN and Univision platforms, as planned, this coming Sunday from 8-10 p.m. ET.

Comments