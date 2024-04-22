CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Sunday, April 14 Scoreboard: Breaking News From the Middle East Boosts CNN’s Numbers

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 141| CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 49
Prime: FNC: 129 | CNN: 121 | MSNBC: 49

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
132		 CNN Newsroom:
87		 MSNBC Reports:
56
5PM Scott:
146		 CNN Newsroom:
121		 MSNBC Reports:
59
6PM Scott:
127		 CNN Newsroom:
101		 MSNBC Reports:
47
7PM Big Weekend:
145		 CNN Newsroom:
140		 Ayman:
45
8PM Levin:
145		 CNN Newsroom:
103		 Ayman:
37
9PM Gowdy:
123		 Shuttle Columbia:
137		 MSNBC Reports:
53
10PM Big Weekend:
118		 Shuttle Columbia:
122		 Trump Trial:
57
11PM Levin:
75		 CNN Newsroom:
79		 Ayman:
46

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.142| CNN: 519 | MSNBC: 507
Prime: FNC: 1.278 | CNN: 592 | MSNBC: 550

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
961		 CNN Newsroom:
460		 MSNBC Reports:
506
5PM Scott:
1.045		 CNN Newsroom:
573		 MSNBC Reports:
543
6PM Scott:
1.085		 CNN Newsroom:
523		 MSNBC Reports:
476
7PM Big Weekend:
1.375		 CNN Newsroom:
608		 Ayman:
558
8PM Levin:
1.478		 CNN Newsroom:
484		 Ayman:
530
9PM Gowdy:
1.382		 Shuttle Columbia:
691		 MSNBC Reports:
515
10PM Big Weekend:
973		 Shuttle Columbia:
602		 Trump Trial:
605
11PM Levin:
593		 CNN Newsroom:
371		 Ayman:
393

