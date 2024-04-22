Sunday, April 14 Scoreboard: Breaking News From the Middle East Boosts CNN’s Numbers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 141| CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 49
Prime: FNC: 129 | CNN: 121 | MSNBC: 49
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
132
|CNN Newsroom:
87
|MSNBC Reports:
56
|5PM
|Scott:
146
|CNN Newsroom:
121
|MSNBC Reports:
59
|6PM
|Scott:
127
|CNN Newsroom:
101
|MSNBC Reports:
47
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
145
|CNN Newsroom:
140
|Ayman:
45
|8PM
|Levin:
145
|CNN Newsroom:
103
|Ayman:
37
|9PM
|Gowdy:
123
|Shuttle Columbia:
137
|MSNBC Reports:
53
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
118
|Shuttle Columbia:
122
|Trump Trial:
57
|11PM
|Levin:
75
|CNN Newsroom:
79
|Ayman:
46
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.142| CNN: 519 | MSNBC: 507
Prime: FNC: 1.278 | CNN: 592 | MSNBC: 550
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
961
|CNN Newsroom:
460
|MSNBC Reports:
506
|5PM
|Scott:
1.045
|CNN Newsroom:
573
|MSNBC Reports:
543
|6PM
|Scott:
1.085
|CNN Newsroom:
523
|MSNBC Reports:
476
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
1.375
|CNN Newsroom:
608
|Ayman:
558
|8PM
|Levin:
1.478
|CNN Newsroom:
484
|Ayman:
530
|9PM
|Gowdy:
1.382
|Shuttle Columbia:
691
|MSNBC Reports:
515
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
973
|Shuttle Columbia:
602
|Trump Trial:
605
|11PM
|Levin:
593
|CNN Newsroom:
371
|Ayman:
393