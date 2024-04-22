CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Saturday, April 13 Scoreboard: Breaking News From Middle East Boosts Cable News Numbers

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 168 | CNN: 126 | MSNBC: 63
Prime: FNC: 277 | CNN: 248 | MSNBC: 74

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
101		 CNN Newsroom:
105		 MSNBC Reports:
66
5PM Scott:
165		 CNN Newsroom:
184		 MSNBC Reports:
86
6PM Scott:
229		 CNN Newsroom:
235		 MSNBC Reports:
116
7PM Big Weekend:
278		 CNN Newsroom:
262		 MSNBC Reports:
137
8PM Breaking News:
302		 CNN Newsroom:
264		 MSNBC Reports:
99
9PM Breaking News:
250		 CNN Newsroom:
266		 MSNBC Reports:
59
10PM Kilmeade:
279		 CNN Newsroom:
215		 MSNBC Reports:
62
11PM Scott:
236		 CNN Newsroom:
164		 MSNBC Reports:
50

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Advertisement

Total Day: FNC: 1.286 | CNN: 623 | MSNBC: 594
Prime: FNC: 2.104 | CNN: 1.061 | MSNBC: 652

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
1.035		 CNN Newsroom:
624		 MSNBC Reports:
583
5PM Scott:
1.514		 CNN Newsroom:
878		 MSNBC Reports:
809
6PM Scott:
1.702		 CNN Newsroom:
985		 MSNBC Reports:
810
7PM Big Weekend:
2.142		 CNN Newsroom:
1.198		 MSNBC Reports:
909
8PM Breaking News:
2.488		 CNN Newsroom:
1.254		 MSNBC Reports:
783
9PM Breaking News:
2.023		 CNN Newsroom:
1.083		 MSNBC Reports:
627
10PM Kilmeade:
1.802		 CNN Newsroom:
847		 MSNBC Reports:
545
11PM Scott:
1.370		 CNN Newsroom:
548		 MSNBC Reports:
390

Advertisement