Saturday, April 13 Scoreboard: Breaking News From Middle East Boosts Cable News Numbers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 168 | CNN: 126 | MSNBC: 63
Prime: FNC: 277 | CNN: 248 | MSNBC: 74
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
101
|CNN Newsroom:
105
|MSNBC Reports:
66
|5PM
|Scott:
165
|CNN Newsroom:
184
|MSNBC Reports:
86
|6PM
|Scott:
229
|CNN Newsroom:
235
|MSNBC Reports:
116
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
278
|CNN Newsroom:
262
|MSNBC Reports:
137
|8PM
|Breaking News:
302
|CNN Newsroom:
264
|MSNBC Reports:
99
|9PM
|Breaking News:
250
|CNN Newsroom:
266
|MSNBC Reports:
59
|10PM
|Kilmeade:
279
|CNN Newsroom:
215
|MSNBC Reports:
62
|11PM
|Scott:
236
|CNN Newsroom:
164
|MSNBC Reports:
50
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.286 | CNN: 623 | MSNBC: 594
Prime: FNC: 2.104 | CNN: 1.061 | MSNBC: 652
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
1.035
|CNN Newsroom:
624
|MSNBC Reports:
583
|5PM
|Scott:
1.514
|CNN Newsroom:
878
|MSNBC Reports:
809
|6PM
|Scott:
1.702
|CNN Newsroom:
985
|MSNBC Reports:
810
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
2.142
|CNN Newsroom:
1.198
|MSNBC Reports:
909
|8PM
|Breaking News:
2.488
|CNN Newsroom:
1.254
|MSNBC Reports:
783
|9PM
|Breaking News:
2.023
|CNN Newsroom:
1.083
|MSNBC Reports:
627
|10PM
|Kilmeade:
1.802
|CNN Newsroom:
847
|MSNBC Reports:
545
|11PM
|Scott:
1.370
|CNN Newsroom:
548
|MSNBC Reports:
390