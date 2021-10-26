Steve Kornacki Will Return to the Election Night ‘Big Board’ Next Tuesday

MSNBC announced Tuesday that it will be presenting in-depth coverage of the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections, in addition to state-level and local mayoral elections – all taking place next Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, MSNBC programming will feature analysis, on-the-ground reporting and real-time updates, and coverage will continue through primetime with live results as polls close and races are called.

The network also announced today that NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki will return to the Big Board next Tuesday to break down the latest polling, patterns and exit polls as the votes are tallied for these elections. Viewers will have the ability keep up with Kornacki and the behind-the-scenes action all night with the return of the Kornacki Cam streaming nonstop at MSNBC.com and on-air.

NBCU News Group chairman Cesar Conde said during our conversation earlier this month that Kornacki would have a significant presence across all platforms in the coming election cycles and that he would be used in new ways, both in 2021 and for next year’s midterms coverage in 2022.

MSNBC anchors and hosts will be joined by a panel of NBC News and MSNBC political analysts throughout the evening, including Former U.S. HUD secretary Julián Castro, Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, and more.

Additionally, Peacock’s news streaming channel The Choice from MSNBC will provide full coverage and analysis, starting with back-to-back special editions of Peacock original news shows Zerlina. hosted by Zerlina Maxwell at 6 p.m. ET followed by two hours of The Mehdi Hasan Show from 7-9 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Peacock users can watch Morning Joe Election Recap, a full hour of the top moments from MSNBC’s Morning Joe. The program will feature the notable moments and analysis from Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist and their roundtable guests.

NBC’s 24/7 standalone streaming news service NBC News Now will also present special coverage of these elections beginning next Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The primetime Meet the Press: Election Night Special will be hosted by Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker. Todd and Welker will be joined by Andrea Mitchell and NBC News Now host Joshua Johnson, along with correspondents and reporters dispatched across the country. The special marks the first of several specials that the streaming network will host leading up to next year’s midterms.