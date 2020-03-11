Starting Tomorrow, NBC News Will Suspend Live Audiences for Today Show and Today with Hoda and Jenna and Friends

The COVID-19 pandemic is now causing NBC News to suspend live audiences from its programming, starting tomorrow.

This includes the flagship 7-9 a.m. edition of Today, meaning audiences will no longer be permitted to congregate at the steel barriers in the Today plaza for the foreseeable future, as well as the fourth hour, Today with Hoda & Jenna & Friends.

NBC News provided us with the following statement at 5 p.m. ET: “The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live audiences for Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna & Friends. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.”

This announcement comes a day after Walt Disney Television decided to suspend live audiences from its ABC shows, including GMA, Kelly & Ryan, The View, Tamron and GMA 3 (Strahan and Sara and Keke).

