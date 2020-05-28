Source: Cami McCormick Is Staying at CBS News; Dean Reynolds Will Retire This Summer

Roughly five hours after our previous post about CBS News layoffs was published, we received updated information from a network source regarding the three network journalists who had reportedly been laid off.

Longtime CBS News Pentagon reporter Cami McCormick is staying at the network, according to the source.

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, as per his tweet below, is also remaining at CBS “for the time being,” though he doesn’t deny the earlier report.

Thanks to all for the many kind words. Much appreciated. For the time being, I’m still on the job, still keeping count on the president. Will see what happens. Thanks again. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2020

However, legendary ABC-turned-CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds, is indeed leaving the network and will be retiring this summer, according to the source.

Other CBS News departures have yet to be made public, following CBS News president Susan Zirinsky‘s staff memo yesterday in which she discussed layoffs and said, “I’m sad to report today that some of our colleagues and good friends will be leaving the company.”

