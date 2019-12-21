Sheinelle Jones Is Leaving NBC’s Weekend Today

Sheinelle Jones is departing NBC’s Weekend Today.

We hear Jones wants to spent more time with her husband and 3 young children on the weekends. She’ll remain a co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of Today, Mondays – Fridays.

Six days of on-air work can be intense, particularly in the mornings!

No replacement for Jones has been named at this time, but there will be a rotating cast of anchors and correspondents joining Weekend Today co-anchor Peter Alexander on the Saturday morning program.

Prior to joining NBC News and Today back in Oct. 2014, Jones was a journalist for WTXF, Fox’s Philadelphia affiliate. She was host of Good Day Philadelphia for 9 years, reporting local, national and international headlines for the Fox station’s morning show.

Jones isn’t the only Saturday Today host leaving the show. Weekend Today weather anchor Dylan Dreyer is heading out on maternity leave, but she’ll be co-hosting the 9 a.m. hour on weekdays for a few more weeks.

“It has been an incredible five plus years, but for the past year, I’ve been working Monday through Friday co-hosting the @3rdHourTODAY, while also anchoring #WeekendTODAY … As much as I love my Saturday TODAY family, this is going to be my last day anchoring the show.” pic.twitter.com/fFuhb2zOeY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 21, 2019

