Season 8 of Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s CNN Podcast ‘Explores the Many States of the Brain’

CNN announced Tuesday that the organization’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will explore “the many states of the brain” during the upcoming eighth season of his popular CNN podcast, Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“Tapping into his decades of experience as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Gupta explores the many states of the brain – attentive, nourished, concussed, frightened and more – and provides insights into how to actually build a stronger brain and keep it sharp,” CNN said in a statement. “Nothing is off the table, as he parses the difference between a brain that can sit still versus one constantly looking for a distraction, and the impact of stimulants, dating apps, depression, and even long Covid on cognitive ability. Guests this season include renowned horror author Stephen King and science writer Michael Pollan.”

Gupta, a 22-year CNN veteran, added, “The human brain is one of the most captivating mysteries there is. I hope this season allows listeners to better understand its plasticity and come away with tangible advice on how to use our brains more effectively.”

Season eight of Chasing Life will debut new episodes every Tuesday, starting September 12, and will be available to listen on CNN Audio or wherever one gets their podcasts.

In addition to Chasing Life, CNN Audio produces All There Is with Anderson Cooper, CNN 5 Things, CNN One Thing, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, The Axe Files with David Axelrod and more.