CNN Promotes Alex Marquardt to Chief National Security Correspondent

CNN, on Tuesday, promoted Alex Marquardt to chief national security correspondent. Marquardt was the network’s senior national security correspondent prior to this promotion.

In this new role, Marquardt will continue to help lead the network with domestic and international breaking news coverage on a wide range of stories, which have included the war in Ukraine, the January 6 insurrection, Black Lives Matter protests, and ongoing foreign policy and national security issues.

He was in Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022 and has been on the frontlines as Ukraine fights to reclaim territory, in towns and cities under constant bombardment, and secured news-making interviews with key officials.

Marquardt also regularly serves as a fill-in anchor on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

Before rejoining CNN in 2017, Marquardt spent eight years as an ABC News foreign correspondent, leading the network’s international coverage from around the world. He has been based in Moscow, Jerusalem, Beirut and London.

During that time, Marquardt covered uprisings, revolutions, and wars across the Middle East and reported on the refugee and migrant crisis and the waves of terror attacks across Europe.

Marquardt’s first stint at CNN was as an “embed” reporter during the 2008 presidential election. He traveled with and covered several candidates, including then-Senators Barak Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Governors Mitt Romney and Mike Huckabee.

Marquardt will continue to be based out of CNN’s Washington bureau.