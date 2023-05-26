Season 2 of Fox Nation’s Duck Dynasty Spinoff Debuts Next Month

The Robertson family returns to Fox Nation for a second season of the Duck Dynasty spinoff, Duck Family Treasure.

Fox News’ subscription streamer will debut the new season on Sunday, June 11, with episode two also airing on Fox News on the same night at 10 p.m. ET.

The five-episode second installment sees the Robertson family continue their quest for buried treasure. Brothers Jase Robertson and Jep Robertson, their wives Missy Robertson and Jessica Robertson, Uncle Si Robertson, and history expert Murry Crowe are on a mission to find hidden bounties from across the South. From Tiger Island in Louisiana to the Woodlawn Estate in LaGrange, Tenn., and Daufuskie Island, S.C, the Robertsons will hunt for Civil War artifacts, panthers, and more while providing an inside look at their family dynamic.

In making the announcement, Fox Nation chief Jason Klarman said, “We are delighted to bring back another season of this terrific series. It was clear from the start that the Robertson family’s entertaining adventures captivated our audience, and we can’t wait to see what this season of Duck Family Treasure has in store.”

Duck Family Treasure is produced in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions and is executive produced by Jase Robertson, Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher of Tread Lively Productions.

Below are the episodic descriptions:

Episode 1: I Believe!

Jase, Jep, and Murry are headed to Cajun country to hunt the Idlewild Historic Estate near Morgan City, a Louisiana town that was formerly called “Tiger Island.” Si opens an investigation to prove there are black panthers living in Louisiana!

Episode 2: Quail Fever

The boys have been invited to a treasure and quail hunt at the famous Woodlawn Estate in LaGrange, TN. Meanwhile, Jessica and Si want to give back to the treasure-hunting world by creating and burying time capsules that tell their life stories.

Episode 3: Loved, Chosen, and Treasured

After coming across an old cemetery, Jase, Jep, and Murry are on a mission to see what they can uncover in their hometown. Meanwhile, the family helps support Jase’s daughter Mia as she takes the reins in hosting their annual Mia Moo FunDay event.

Episode 4: Welcome to the Jungle!

You can tell a lot about someone when you treasure hunt with them, so the guys decide to bring Jep’s future son-in-law with them to Daufuskie Island, SC, to hunt an old Civil War earthworks site. Meanwhile, Jessica helps Lily with wedding prep!

Episode 5: Lucky Lawnmower

Si hooks the guys up with a double whammy where they can hunt two old properties next door to each other – St. Joseph and Felicity Estates in Vacherie, LA. Meanwhile, Si interviews a new assistant who can help him manage the treasure hunters!