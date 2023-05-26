Sean Hannity to Host Presidential Town Hall With Former President Trump

Fox News will present its first presidential town hall of the 2024 campaign with former President Donald Trump.

Sean Hannity gets moderating duties for this one, which will air Thursday, June 1 in Clive, Iowa.

During the event, Hannity will take questions from the audience while discussing the 2024 presidential race and the overall state of the country with the former president.

The host’s positive relationship with the ex-president combined with the fact that his audience episodes have performed well, ratings-wise, make this pairing a natural one.

Unlike CNN’s town hall with the 45th president earlier this month, this event will be pre-taped and then air during Hannity’s 9 p.m. hour.