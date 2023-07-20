Sean Hannity to Host Presidential Town Hall With Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fresh off moderating his second town hall with former President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Sean Hannity will once again moderate another town hall, this time with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The town hall with Fox News, which will be pre-taped, will take place on Tuesday, July 25, at 9 p.m. ET and be held at The Glasshouse in New York City.

This is RFK Jr.’s second nationally-televised town hall in less than a month. He appeared in a NewsNation town hall on June 28.

Despite his low polling numbers, the Democratic presidential candidate’s controversial views on Covid-19 and vaccines more generally have made him a hot commodity within the conservative base of the Republican party.

The presidential town halls have been a positive for Fox News as they have boosted the network’s Nielsen ratings.

Tuesday’s town hall with Trump was the most watched show in all of cable on that day, drawing an average of 2,847,000 total viewers and 321,000 viewers in the Adults 25-54 demo at 9 p.m. It is also Fox News’ highest-rated town hall during this 2024 presidential cycle to-date, but actually down from the Trump-CNN live town hall, an event held this past May which drew more than 3.31 million total viewers and 781,000 A25-54 viewers.