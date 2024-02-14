CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Saturday, Feb. 10 Scoreboard: Fox News Takes the Top Spot in Both Categories

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 130 | CNN: 71 | MSNBC: 46
Prime: FNC: 120 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 30

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
103		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
87		 MSNBC Spcl:
38
5PM Five:
104		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
136		 Sharpton:
45
6PM Jon Scott:
105		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
110		 Capehart:
30
7PM WkndShow:
135		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
113		 Ayman:
31
8PM Levin:
128		 Blindsided:
128		 Ayman:
26
9PM Kilmeade:
117		 Martha Stwrt:
68		 Ballot Battle:
33
10PM Sat Night:
116		 Martha Stwrt:
52		 Ballot Battle:
29
11PM Gutfeld:
98		 Martha Stwrt:
51		 Ruhle:
34

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.103 | CNN: 461 | MSNBC: 511
Prime: FNC: 1.264 | CNN: 417 | MSNBC: 460

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
1.006		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
575		 MSNBC Spcl:
515
5PM Five:
1.026		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
773		 Sharpton:
532
6PM Jon Scott:
1.193		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
721		 Capehart:
442
7PM WkndShow:
1.332		 Nwsrm/Acosta:
721		 Ayman:
447
8PM Levin:
1.593		 Blindsided:
586		 Ayman:
444
9PM Kilmeade:
1.281		 Martha Stwrt:
385		 Ballot Battle:
491
10PM Sat Night:
918		 Martha Stwrt:
280		 Ballot Battle:
444
11PM Gutfeld:
644		 Martha Stwrt:
260		 Ruhle:
389

