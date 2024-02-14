Saturday, Feb. 10 Scoreboard: Fox News Takes the Top Spot in Both Categories

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 130 | CNN: 71 | MSNBC: 46
Prime: FNC: 120 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 30
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
103
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
87
|MSNBC Spcl:
38
|5PM
|Five:
104
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
136
|Sharpton:
45
|6PM
|Jon Scott:
105
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
110
|Capehart:
30
|7PM
|WkndShow:
135
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
113
|Ayman:
31
|8PM
|Levin:
128
|Blindsided:
128
|Ayman:
26
|9PM
|Kilmeade:
117
|Martha Stwrt:
68
|Ballot Battle:
33
|10PM
|Sat Night:
116
|Martha Stwrt:
52
|Ballot Battle:
29
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
98
|Martha Stwrt:
51
|Ruhle:
34
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 1.103 | CNN: 461 | MSNBC: 511
Prime: FNC: 1.264 | CNN: 417 | MSNBC: 460
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
1.006
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
575
|MSNBC Spcl:
515
|5PM
|Five:
1.026
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
773
|Sharpton:
532
|6PM
|Jon Scott:
1.193
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
721
|Capehart:
442
|7PM
|WkndShow:
1.332
|Nwsrm/Acosta:
721
|Ayman:
447
|8PM
|Levin:
1.593
|Blindsided:
586
|Ayman:
444
|9PM
|Kilmeade:
1.281
|Martha Stwrt:
385
|Ballot Battle:
491
|10PM
|Sat Night:
918
|Martha Stwrt:
280
|Ballot Battle:
444
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
644
|Martha Stwrt:
260
|Ruhle:
389