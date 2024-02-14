Geraldo Rivera Joins NewsNation as Correspondent at Large

Geraldo Rivera has found a new home. After a 22-year run at Fox News, Rivera is joining NewsNation as a correspondent-at-large. He will appear across the network’s daytime and primetime programming in this new role, which starts effective immediately.

Rivera’s first on-air appearance will be on Wednesday night, Feb. 14, on Cuomo.

In announcing Rivera’s appointment, Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, said, “Geraldo is a legendary journalist whose talent and experience is unrivaled in the industry.” He added, “We look forward to him joining the network and providing our viewers with his one-of-a-kind analysis.”

At Fox News, Rivera was a senior correspondent and co-host of the evening panel show The Five. His departure from the network in 2023 was somewhat haphazard.

Rivera says that he was fired from his role on The Five and subsequently decided his time at Fox News had ended, so he quit the network.

Fox News, for its part, said at that time, “We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him tomorrow on Fox & Friends, which will be his last appearance on the network.”

“I’m deeply touched, I’m honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will,” Rivera said on Fox and Friends at that time. “I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this. This is so deeply affecting; I love you for it, thank you.”

Rivera had been one of the longest-tenured on-air personalities at Fox News Channel, joining the network in 2001 as a war correspondent shortly after 9/11. He covered major stories, including the Iraq War, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Michael Jackson trial, the Scott Peterson case and numerous natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina.

Before joining Fox News, Rivera worked at ABC News as an original anchor of the network’s signature morning program, Good Morning America, and as an original senior investigative reporter of the channel’s news magazine 20/20. Previously, Rivera produced and hosted the syndicated talk show The Geraldo Rivera Show from 1987 to 1998. He began his broadcast career at WABC-TV in New York.

There have been controversial times in Rivera’s career (including, but not limited to, the 1986 Al Capone vaults saga and years later getting his nose broken on live TV), but throughout his 50-year career in broadcast television, Rivera received more than 170 awards for journalism, including the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, three national and seven local Emmys, two Columbia-Dupont and two additional Scripps Howard Journalism Awards.

He has written eight books, including His Panic and The Geraldo Show: A Memoir. Before launching his career in television, he worked as an attorney and as a philanthropist, raising millions of dollars in aid for various organizations assisting disabled people.