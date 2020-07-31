Report: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick Comprise New ESPN Monday Night Football Booth

It is being reported that longtime ESPN anchor/host and play-by-play broadcaster Steve Levy will be the next play-by-play man for the legendary Monday Night Football franchise. If one report is accurate, Levy, who joined ESPN 27 years ago tomorrow, will be joined in the booth by longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Brian Griese and ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick.

ESPN reporter Lisa Salters would remain MNF sideline reporter.

Sports and media writer Jim Miller initially reported the news.

Miller’s reporting was confirmed by longtime sports media journalist Richard Deitsch.

Can confirm @JimMiller‘s excellent scoop: Louis Riddick will be a Monday Night Football analyst this fall. Great news for those of us who have appreciated his preparation and honesty on air for years. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 31, 2020

Levy and Griese have worked together on ESPN college football broadcasts for a while now, serving as the network’s No. 3 broadcast team in the booth. There’s already some chemistry already there. Riddick has been a mainstay on ESPN NFL studio programming in recent years and is widely praised in sports media circles for his on-air analysis and general football acumen.

Also, this is not the first time this trio has worked together on a Monday Night Football broadcast. Last season, Levy, Griese, Riddick, and ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge teamed up to call the Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders contest as part last season’s Monday Night Football opening-night double headheader.

Apparently the suits liked what they saw.

Per Miller’s tweet, ESPN/ABC’s No. 1 college football broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the second game of the Week 1 Monday Football doubleheader, and could still be options if the NCAA college football season doesn’t happen.

The trio of Levy, Griese and Riddick is widely considered to be an upgrade from the last three-man MNF broadcast booth of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, and Booger McFarland.

