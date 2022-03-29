Q1 ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Is 3rd-Most-Watched Network on All of Basic Cable

MSNBC continues to average the second-largest audience on cable news, and third-largest audience on all of basic cable, averaging 1.205 million viewers in primetime and 712,000 total viewers in the 24-hour time period. That’s more total viewers than a lot of other networks, including rival CNN for the fifth consecutive quarter. The aforementioned figures also represent audience growth from the prior quarter (Q4 ’21).

However, MSNBC didn’t see the type of audience growth from live breaking news coverage about the Russian invasion of Ukraine that Fox News and CNN did. In fact, the network grew the least of the “big three.” It was up +4% in total primetime viewers, +8% in the primetime demo, +6% in total day viewers and +13% in the total day demo vs. Q4 of 2021. (Still, small growth is better than no growth at all!).

How did MSNBC fare relative to Q1 of last year? Not particularly well. The network fell -46% in total primetime viewers and -48% in total day viewers, -59% in the primetime demo and -60% in the total day demo. MSNBC’s decline was worse than CNN’s when it came to adults 25-54, but not quite as steep when it came to average total viewers. Now to be fair, Q1 2021 was a quarter featuring a presidential inauguration, a presidential impeachment trial (and eventual acquittal) of former President Trump, of course the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. MSNBC was the most-watched cable network across the 24-hour time period that quarter for the first time ever. Repeating that feat and matching those ratings was probably never going to happen.

Here are MSNBC’s ratings for Q1 2022:

Prime time (Mon-Sun) : 1,205,000 total viewers / 149,000 A25-54

: 1,205,000 total viewers / 149,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 712,000 total viewers / 87,000 A25-54

In terms of programming, the three-hour edition of Morning Joe (which will soon extend by another hour), beat CNN for the 28th straight quarter in total viewers. However it was edged by the competition when it came to drawing adults 25-54.

No MSNBC shows were able to beat Fox News shows. However, the following MSNBC shows beat their timeslot competition from CNN in total viewers (but not A25-54): Deadline: White House (hosted by Nicolle Wallace) from 4-6 p.m. for the 19th straight quarter The Beat with Ari Melber at 6 p.m. for the 19th straight quarter; The ReidOut at 7 p.m. for the 7th straight quarter; All In with Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. for the 21st straight quarter; The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. for the 50th straight quarter (but couldn’t earn a win among adults 25-54); The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. for the 27th straight quarter and The 11th Hour/The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle at 11 p.m. for the 22nd straight quarter.

