Q1 ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Is 3rd-Most-Watched Network on All of Basic Cable

MSNBC continues to average the second-largest audience on cable news, and third-largest audience on all of basic cable, averaging 1.205 million viewers in primetime and 712,000 total viewers in the 24-hour time period. That’s more total viewers than a lot of other networks, including rival CNN for the fifth consecutive quarter. The aforementioned figures also represent audience growth from the prior quarter (Q4 ’21).
However, MSNBC didn’t see the type of audience growth from live breaking news coverage about the Russian invasion of Ukraine that Fox News and CNN did. In fact, the network grew the least of the “big three.” It was up +4% in total primetime viewers, +8% in the primetime demo, +6% in total day viewers and +13% in the total day demo vs. Q4 of 2021. (Still, small growth is better than no growth at all!).
How did MSNBC fare relative to Q1 of last year? Not particularly well. The network fell -46% in total primetime viewers and -48% in total day viewers, -59% in the primetime demo and -60% in the total day demo. MSNBC’s decline was worse than CNN’s when it came to adults 25-54, but not quite as steep when it came to average total viewers. Now to be fair, Q1 2021 was a quarter featuring a presidential inauguration, a presidential impeachment trial (and eventual acquittal) of former President Trump, of course the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. MSNBC was the most-watched cable network across the 24-hour time period that quarter for the first time ever. Repeating that feat and matching those ratings was probably never going to happen.
Here are MSNBC’s ratings for Q1 2022:
- Prime time (Mon-Sun): 1,205,000 total viewers / 149,000 A25-54
- Total Day (Mon-Sun): 712,000 total viewers / 87,000 A25-54
In terms of programming, the three-hour edition of Morning Joe (which will soon extend by another hour), beat CNN for the 28th straight quarter in total viewers. However it was edged by the competition when it came to drawing adults 25-54.
No MSNBC shows were able to beat Fox News shows. However, the following MSNBC shows beat their timeslot competition from CNN in total viewers (but not A25-54): Deadline: White House (hosted by Nicolle Wallace) from 4-6 p.m. for the 19th straight quarter The Beat with Ari Melber at 6 p.m. for the 19th straight quarter; The ReidOut at 7 p.m. for the 7th straight quarter; All In with Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. for the 21st straight quarter; The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. for the 50th straight quarter (but couldn’t earn a win among adults 25-54); The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. for the 27th straight quarter and The 11th Hour/The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle at 11 p.m. for the 22nd straight quarter.
MSNBC TOPS CNN FOR THE 5TH STRAIGHT QUARTER IN 1Q22, ALL KEY DAYPARTS DELIVER GROWTH OVER 4Q21
MSNBC Total Day (M-Su 6am-6am) and Prime (M-F 8pm-11pm) Dominate CNN Among Total Viewers
“Morning Joe” (6am-9am) Ranks #2 Across All of Cable Television, Beats CNN for the 28th Quarter in a Row Among Total Viewers
MSNBC Delivers Total Viewership Growth Over 4Q21, Double-Digit Growth Among A25-54
MSNBC Digital Text Content Delivers Strongest Quarter on Record
MSNBC Digital Video Views Increase to Highest Levels in a Year
MSNBC Viewers Watch 314 Minutes Per Week, +64% vs. CNN Viewers
Early Fringe (M-F 5pm-8pm) and “Morning Joe” Top All Cable Networks in African American Viewership for the Quarter
NEW YORK (March 29, 2022) – MSNBC topped CNN for the 5th straight quarter in 1Q22, according to Nielsen. MSNBC’s audience grew across every key daypart over 4Q21.
MSNBC’s continuing special coverage of the war in Ukraine drove total day (M-Su 6am-6am) to 721K total viewers (vs. CNN’s 656K) beating CNN for the 5th quarter in a row. Viewership in the daypart was up +6% over 4Q21. In A25-54, total day delivered 88K viewers – a +12% increase over 4Q21.
MSNBC’s primetime (M-F 8pm-11pm) analysis again beat CNN for the 24th straight quarter delivering 1.6M total viewers while CNN delivered 929K. In A25-54, prime averaged 193K increasing viewership by +2% over 4Q21.
Early fringe programming (M-F 5pm-8pm) ranked #2 across all of cable television (ahead of #3 ESPN, #4 CNN and #7 HGTV) for the 7th consecutive quarter. Early fringe drew 1.2M total viewers (+3% over 4Q21) beating CNN (857K) for the 7th consecutive quarter. Early fringe ranked #1 in cable television among African American viewers with 319K viewers ahead of #3 CNN (154K) and #26 FOX (47K).
Dayside’s (M-F 9am-4pm) breaking news coverage delivered 718K total viewers (+8% vs. 4Q21) and 82K A25-54 viewers (+9% vs. 4Q21).
“Morning Joe” (6am-9am) finished #2 across cable television for the 4th straight quarter. In total viewers, “Morning Joe” averaged 816K viewers (vs. CNN’s 471K), dominating CNN for the 28th straight quarter. In A25-54, “Morning Joe” drew 97K viewers. “Morning Joe” ranks #1 across all of cable television among African American viewership (174K), ahead of #2 CNN (118K) and #28 FOX News (22K). On April 4, “Morning Joe” will premiere an expanded hour of news and analysis spanning weekdays from 6am-10amET.
The following shows topped CNN for the quarter in total viewers and grew over 4Q21: “Way Too Early/Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire” at 5am for the 18th straight quarter; “Stephanie Ruhle Reports/MSNBC Reports Live’’ at 9am for the 21st straight quarter; “Deadline: White House” from 4pm-6pm for the 19th straight quarter; “The Beat with Ari Melber” at 6pm for the 19th straight quarter; “The ReidOut” at 7pm for the 7th straight quarter; “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8pm for the 21st straight quarter; “The Rachel Maddow Show” at 9pm for the 50th straight quarter; “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” at 10pm for the 27th straight quarter and “The 11th Hour/The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” at 11pm for the 22nd straight quarter.
On weekdays, the following shows grew by double-digits among A25-54 viewers over 4Q21: “Way Too Early/Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire” at 5am increased +13%; “José Díaz-Balart Reports” at 10am increased +11%; “Craig Melvin Reports” at 11am increased +10% and “The ReidOut” at 7pm increased +11%;
On weekends, the following shows grew by double-digits among A25-54 viewers over 4Q21: On Saturdays, “Velshi” from 8am-10am increased +26%; “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” from 10am-12pm increased +32%; “Alex Witt Reports” from 12pm-3pm increased +38%; “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports” from 3pm-5pm increased +17%; “American Voices with Alicia Menendez” from 6pm-8pm increased +46% and “Ayman” from 8pm-10pm increased +61%; On Sundays, “Velshi” from 8am-10am increased +11%; “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” from 10am-12pm increased +16%; “Alex Witt Reports” from 12pm-3pm increased +43%; “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports” from 3pm-5pm increased +34%; “PoliticsNation” at 5pm increased +52%; “American Voices with Alicia Menendez” from 6pm-8pm increased +78%; “The Mehdi Hasan Show” at 8pm increased +103% and “Ayman” at 9pm increased +104% versus 4Q21.
MSNBC Digital text content, which includes MSNBC Daily, The ReidOut Blog, Maddow Blog and Know Your Value, had its strongest quarter on record with total page views up by more than +65% year-over-year. Through February, MSNBC video views are having their strongest quarter since the first quarter of 2021 with an average 141M monthly video views. MSNBC is also seeing record video time spent per viewer in the first quarter and continued to rank ahead of CNN.com in February for the 12th month in a row.
Viewers watched MSNBC full day (M-Su 6am-2am) for an average of 314 minutes per week, topping CNN’s 192 minutes per week.
NOTE: 1Q22 ratings are based on Nielsen most current data for 12/27/2021-3/27/2022. Individual show data for the quarter represents regular programming only, excluding specials and breaking news.
Source: Comscore Multiplatform Video Metrix, January – February 2022. Adobe Analytics + Partner Portal, January – March 2022.
