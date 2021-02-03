President Biden Grants Super Bowl Sunday Interview to Norah O’Donnell

It’s official: The tradition will continue. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will conduct a Super Bowl Sunday interview with President Joe Biden later this week. This will be the president’s first network television interview since taking office.

O’Donnell last interviewed the president three months ago for 60 Minutes. It was his final interview before the 2020 presidential election.

But this will not be a live interview. The interview will be taped in advance, and featured across CBS News broadcasts and platforms, beginning Friday, Feb. 5, on the CBS Evening News, with more airing Sunday, Feb. 7 on Face the Nation, and later that day at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

What else does CBS News have in store for this year’s Super Bowl?

CBS This Morning will feature Super Bowl LV coverage throughout the remainder of the week, including a conversation with CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. They’ll preview the matchup between two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL – Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas goes inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to see how the NFL is preparing to throw a Super Bowl during a pandemic. She sees first-hand the preparations being made and the precautions being taken to keep spectators safe inside the stadium.

Additionally, to mark the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s iconic Super Bowl performance of the Star-Spangled Banner, CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason speaks with Houston’s musical director about how it came together. And Jamie Yuccas and CTM: Saturday co-host Michelle Miller continue a CBS This Morning Super Bowl tradition as they go tit-for-tat over which team’s home city takes the prize off the field.

For the CBS Evening News, CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann will profile Sarah Thomas, who is making history as the first woman referee to officiate a Super Bowl. Strassmann will also look at the NFL’s decision to invite approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to the game to thank and honor them for their service during the pandemic. Also, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin will offer a report on the military securing the skies for the big game.

CBS This Morning: Saturday (SatMo) will catch up with Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a medical school graduate, who opted out of the season to provide medical care to patients and profile George Toma, a veteran groundskeeper, who at the age of 92, will keep his streak alive of working at every Super Bowl to date. Plus, show’s signature culinary segment, The Dish will profile pop-up restaurateur Darian Bryan, who serves as a personal chef to NFL star Stefon Diggs, as well as some of Diggs’ teammates on the Buffalo Bills.

CBS Sunday Morning on Feb. 7 will feature The NFL Today and CBS News special correspondent James Brown and his colleagues at CBS Sports previewing Sunday’s game and correspondent Rita Braver’s look at astrology, including a sports astrologer who has some predictions about the big game. Contributor Allison Aubrey explores how empty football stadiums are tackling Covid-19 by becoming vaccine sites and Luke Burbank talks with former NFL player-turned-chef Eddie Jackson.

Finally, the Feb. 7 broadcast of Face the Nation will feature interviews from moderator Margaret Brennan and include a conversation with James Brown. Additional guest bookings will be announced in the coming days for the broadcast and for the latest episode of the new Facing Forward with Margaret Brennan podcast.

