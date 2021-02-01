It Remains to Be Seen Whether a CBS Super Bowl Sunday Interview With President Biden Will Happen

A televised interview featuring the President on Super Bowl Sunday has become an annual tradition, going back to 2004 when CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz sat down with then President George W. Bush before the big game.

In the years since, a news anchor or correspondent from the network broadcasting the game has sat down with the commander in chief and fired a bunch of questions his way, one or two of which inevitably have to do with the game.

Then President Donald Trump broke the annual Super Bowl interview streak early in his presidency, although he did grant CBS News’ Margaret Brennan an interview for Super Bowl Sunday in 2019, and granted Sean Hannity one when Fox had the game last year.

CBS will broadcast this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 7, just six days from now, and it’s still unconfirmed as to whether or not a CBS Newser will be sitting down with President Joe Biden for a televised Super Bowl Sunday interview. The new president has yet to grant a sit-down interview to a TV news outlet since inauguration day, and there’s a ton to talk about right now.

This is a great opportunity for CBS News to showcase one of its journalists (in this case, likely Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell), and an even better opportunity for the new commander in chief to talk about his Covid-19 relief plan in front of a massive audience.

We hear CBS News is working on something with the White House, but nothing has been confirmed yet. As of publication time, a White House spokesperson has not responded to a TVNewser request for comment.

