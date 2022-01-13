Poppy Harlow Will Host a New CNN+ Series

CNN+ is poised to launch in the spring and the program launch announcements keep pouring in.

This time, it’s CNN Newsroom anchor Poppy Harlow who is getting her own show on the platform.

Harlow will host a new series for CNN+ named Boss Files, which also happens to be the name of her podcast. And similar to her podcast, Boss Files, according to CNN+, “will focus on the biggest names in business and the stories behind their path to success.”

Harlow, who joined CNN as a business correspondent in 2008, has interviewed some of the world’s most well-known business leaders and CEOs for CNN including Warren Buffett, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Jay-Z, CZI co-founder and co-CEO Dr. Priscilla Chan, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation Wes Moore, among others. She has also interviewed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and moderated two CNN Presidential Town Halls.

Harlow is currently pursuing a one-year Master of Studies in Law at Yale Law School, a program meant for people who are not lawyers but want to familiarize themselves with legal studies and apply knowledge of the law to their regular day jobs. Harlow started the program back in August and is scheduled to return to CNN full-time in the spring, reuniting with Jim Sciutto on the 9-11 a.m. weekday edition of Newsroom.