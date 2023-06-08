Peter Klein Named Executive Editor of Investigations at NBC News

NBC News on Tuesday announced that Peter Klein is joining the news organization as an executive editor of investigations.

In this role, Klein will focus on the core investigative team and its mandate to break major news on the biggest stories in the news cycle and guide ambitious, high-impact enterprise reporting. He will work closely with national security senior executive editor David Rohde on joint investigations, exclusives, and scoops.

Klien will report to senior vice president of NBC News editorial, Catherine Kim, and partner with NBC News digital executive editor Tom Namako and investigations managing editor Mark Schone.

A distinguished print and broadcast investigative journalist, Klein has had stints at CBS News, ABC News, the Global Reporting Centre, and more. At CBS News, Klein worked on an array of topics for 60 Minutes, including public health, climate change, and international affairs. Working with the legendary Mike Wallace, Klein was among the first to uncover U.S. plans to use torture in interrogating suspects in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. With correspondent Bob Simon, he landed the first Western interview with Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr after the fall of Baghdad.

Before 60 Minutes, Klien produced investigative pieces out of ABC’s Law and Justice unit for 20/20, World News Tonight, and Nightline on topics including the militia movement, anti-abortion terrorist networks, and wrongful convictions.

In 2016, Klein founded the Global Reporting Centre, a nonprofit newsroom focused on underreported stories across public health, supply chains, global commerce, and international conflict.

Klein is the second major editorial hire, with the first being Rohde back in April, by NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein since she began her tenure earlier this year.