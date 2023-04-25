NBC News Adds NewYorker.com’s David Rohde as Top National Security Editor

Now, some non-Fox/CNN news on this Tuesday morning: David Rohde, a two-time Pulitzer winner and currently executive editor of NewYorker.com, is joining NBC News next month as its senior executive editor of national security, the network announced Tuesday.

In his role, Rohde will oversee the national security team, direct editorial, and work closely with correspondents, producers, and reporters around NBC News. He will also get out in the country to write and report from time to time, covering domestic threats, including to democracy, disinformation and extremism, and the economic challenges Americans face.

As Executive Editor of NewYorker.com, Rohde edited award-winning investigative and breaking news pieces, including stories on Chinese government re-education camps in Xinjiang, Trump administration immigration policies, and the impact of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“For many of us, David needs no introduction,” NBC News editorial president Rebecca Blumenstein wrote to staff in an internal memo. “His distinguished career as a journalist spans decades, covering some of the most fraught conflict zones in recent memory.”

In 1996, Rohde won a Pulitzer for his reporting at The Christian Science Monitor that helped uncover the Srebrenica massacre during the war in Bosnia, and later, in 2009, he shared a Pulitzer while reporting for The New York Times on Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Rohde previously worked at Reuters and is the author most recently of In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth About America’s Deep State.

Rohde will be based in New York and report to NBC News svp of editorial Catherine Kim, and work closely with NBC News’ national security and investigations teams, leaders in the Washington Bureau, across digital and with investigations managing editor Mark Schone.

He starts his new gig in May.