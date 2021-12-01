November ’21 Ratings: Murder Trial Coverage Provides CNN with Month-to-Month Demo Growth; Network Still Struggles to Draw Total Viewers

CNN experienced a mixed November on the ratings front. The network saw another decline in average total primetime viewers, -1% from October. In fact, its 654,000 total primetime viewer average for November represents the network’s smallest delivery in the daypart since 2015. That said, the network did post month-to-month growth in primetime among adults 25-54 (+9%). The network also gained average total day viewers (+2%) and total day viewers from the A25-54 demo (+7%) from Oct. ’21. This month-to-month growth among younger viewers is very likely due to the network’s live coverage and analysis of the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials. Younger, more casual news viewers tune into CNN during these major events than they do during quieter news cycles.

CNN’s ratings fluctuate more than their competitors, primarily based on the news cycle. When the news cycle is relatively quiet (as it is now), CNN’s ratings suffer. When the news cycle is busy, CNN ratings are great. Needless to say, we’re in a quiet news cycle right now. Maybe ratings will improve next year, with 2022 being a midterms election year. Or perhaps the launch of CNN+ early next year will mean fewer adults 25-54 tuning into the cable news network going forward.

Relative to Nov. 2020, CNN shed -77% in average total primetime viewers, -84% in the primetime demo, -72% in total day viewers and -81% in the total day demo. To be fair, CNN posted record-breaking numbers in Nov. 2020, driven by the network’s coverage of the presidential election. In addition to network-record numbers, CNN was the No. 1 network on all of basic cable among adults 25-54 that month. There was no way the network would going to come close to matching those numbers in Nov. 2021.

After coming up short to MSNBC in the primetime demo in October, CNN managed to move past MSNBC in the primetime demo in November, and has now beat its rival in the key category for 13 of the past 14 months.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for Nov. 2021:

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 654,000 total viewers / 148,000 A25-54

654,000 total viewers / 148,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 495,000 total viewers / 108,000 A25-54

CNN beat rival MSNBC in the total day demo and on weekends across the board. On the programming front—The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett Outfront and Anderson Cooper 360 continue to beat their MSNBC timeslot competitors in the key A25-54 demo. CNN’s Original Series continue to fare well against the timeslot competition, particularly when it comes to adults 25-54. In fact, Diana (9 p.m.) and This is Life with Lisa Ling (10 p.m.) remain No. 1 in their respective hours among adults 25-54.

For more information on CNN’s viewership info for November 2021, below is the network’s ratings press release: