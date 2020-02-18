Noticias Telemundo Has a Lot in Store For 2020, Including Spring Launch of New 11:35 p.m. National Newscast

Noticias Telemundo is looking to capitalize on what seems to be an intense appetite for news right now, and has announced the mid-2020 launch of a new national half-hour newscast at 11:35 p.m.

The newscast builds upon last year’s launch of Noticiero Mediodia; Planeta Tierra, the only unit in Spanish-language TV devoted to environmental journalism, and a new investigative unit Telemundo Investiga, not to mention Telemundo’s existing core news programs, including its flagship 6:30 p.m. newscast Noticias Telemundo, Enfoque, the network’s Sunday public affairs show, both of which are anchored by José Díaz-Balart, as well as its morning show Un Nuevo Dia.

Additional details for the late-night national newscast, including actual launch date, title and anchor/correspondent lineup, will be announced soon.

The announcement of a forthcoming late-night newscast is an integral part of Telemundo’s Decisión 2020, a national, year-long multi-platform news and civic engagement initiative that will span across Telemundo’s national network and local stations.

With nearly 1 million Latinos turning 18 years old this year, Decisión 2020 will also roll out several digital shows in English and Spanish to inform and connect with young Latino voters. In addition, Telemundo’s multiplatform initiative will feature multiple voter registration events with national and local partner organizations across key Latino markets to help engage an expected 32 million Latinos who will be eligible to vote in November.

“Decision 2020 is a manifestation of our long-standing commitment to provide our community objective information and the necessary resources to participate in the electoral process,” NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group chairman Cesar Conde said in a statement. “Telemundo is uniquely positioned to inform and engage this vibrant and growing community as we head into one of the most important elections in our country. As the largest ethnic group eligible to vote in November with 32 million ballots, Latinos have the opportunity to shape the future of America for decades to come.”

Before the launch of the late-evening newscast, Telemundo fans can watch the Nevada Democratic primary debate tomorrow night live in Spanish exclusively on Telemundo’s cable channel Universo and via the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and Facebook page. This historic debate includes Noticias Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc as a moderator alongside NBC News’ Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Hallie Jackson, and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

Telemundo’s local stations will deliver additional political coverage and commentary about political races in their markets in 2020 through Meet the Candidate features that examine incumbents and candidates campaign platforms.

The previously-mentioned Enfoque hosted by Díaz-Balart will also continue to serve as important opportunities for candidates vying for office in major Hispanic markets like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, McAllen, Texas, Orlando to connect with audiences and talk about their campaigns. New Telemundo markets set to debut new local Enfoque broadcasts in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa, El Paso, Denver, and Boston soon.

Noticias Telemundo digital arm is launching new programming for 2020.

These include RADAR2020, a new English-language show on YouTube that covers the key stories influencing the election – for Latinos by Latinos. This show will provide 2020 elections information to ambi-cultural audiences seeking Latino perspectives in bilingual formats.

Additionally, there’s #PolitiQUE. Building on its growing engagement across social platforms, Noticias Telemundo will additionally launch its social-first franchise, #PolitiQUÉ, a video series that explains features and events of the electoral system in simple terms.

Lastly, Las Cosas Como Son, an Instagram TV fact-checking video series together with political fact-checking company PolitiFact.

