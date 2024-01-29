Norah O’Donnell to Anchor CBS Evening News From Bahrain

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell is taking her show on the road this week, anchoring live special editions from the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Persian Gulf.

O’Donnell’s show will be based out of the U.S. Naval base in Bahrain, and while there, she will get rare access to the United States Naval Forces Central Command and the United States Fifth Fleet.

Her presence there comes amidst escalating tensions within the region and the growing threat posed by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have been on attack striking vessels in the Red Sea, which has caused disruptions on a vital shipping route, forcing some shippers to detour.

Advertisement

O’Donnell will be pulling double duty, as she will also be on assignment for 60 Minutes, working on an upcoming story on the crisis in the Red Sea and the involvement of the U.S. military.