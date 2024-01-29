Jane Coaston, Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Reihan Salam Join CNN as On-Air Contributors

CNN is beefing up its on-air contributor roster. The network announced on Monday that it’s adding Jane Coastan, Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Reihan Salam to its stable.

They will appear as panelists on The Chris Wallace Show on Saturdays and across the network for political stories.

Coastan comes to CNN from The New York Times, where she is a contributing opinion writer with a special interest in American conservatism. She previously hosted the popular podcast The Argument. Before joining The New York Times, Coaston was a senior politics reporter at Vox. Her work has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, ABC News, NPR, The Ringer, Buzzfeed and The Washington Post. She has written for publications ranging from ESPN Magazine to National Review.

Garcia-Navarro is a multi-award-winning journalist and former NPR host. She joins from The New York Times Magazine, where she is launching a new interview franchise. Garcia-Navarro has also been a long-time international correspondent based overseas, in both the Middle East and Latin America, and has received prestigious journalism prizes, including two Peabody awards, DuPont-Columbia awards, The Gracies and the Murrows.

Salam is joining CNN from the Manhattan Institute, where he serves as president. He is also a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a contributing editor at National Affairs and National Review. Salam previously was the executive editor of National Review and has also worked for The New York Times Op-Ed page and NBC News. He was a 2010 Bernard L. Schwarz Fellow at the New America Foundation and a 2015 Pritzker Fellow at the University of Chicago.