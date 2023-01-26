Nick Paton Walsh Named CNN’s Chief International Security Correspondent

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CNN has named Nick Paton Walsh as the network’s chief international security correspondent, where he will deepen his focus on reporting and providing analysis of global security and intelligence stories across CNN’s television networks and digital platforms.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by CNN’s CEO and chairman Chris Licht.

In this new role, Paton Walsh will also contribute significantly to CNN Digital with in-depth commentary and analysis pieces, where he’ll untangle geopolitical, cybersecurity, military, and terrorism-related issues.

Before this promotion, he was CNN’s international security editor, delivering a range of stories from Iraq, Syria – which won him Emmys, and Afghanistan’s battlefields, covering global terrorism and the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

Paton Walsh – who is fluent in Russian – has reported extensively from Ukraine, most recently on the ongoing Russian invasion. He also covered the Russian-backed invasion in 2014 and was the first Western reporter into Debaltseve when the city fell to separatists in 2015.

He has also reported extensively on the political, social, and environmental crises in Venezuela, Brazil, and Haiti

Paton Walsh has been with CNN since 2011.