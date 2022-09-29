Newsy to Rebrand as Scripps News Effective January 1

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Newsy is going through another change.

The free over-the-air news network will relaunch as Scripp News beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The name change reflects an effort by Newsy’s parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, to create a unified brand with its local and national media broadcast platforms.

Newsy, Scripps Washington D.C. Bureau, and Local Media national news desk will be combined to form a national news division.

According to Scripps president and CEO Adam Symson, “In the creation of Scripps News, we are leveraging the company’s collective resources and building upon the equity of the Scripps name and stellar reputation for journalism.”

Veteran TV executive Kate O’Brian, the head of news for Newsy and CourtTV, will now become executive vice president of the Scripps News division, reporting to Symson.

“Newsy, the Washington Bureau and our Local Media national news desk have produced impactful journalism, from documentaries and specials to investigative enterprise and day-to-day reporting,” O’Brian said. “We will take the best practices and grow our audience through consistently unique and meaningful news coverage.”

Scripps News operations will continue to be based out of Atlanta with bureaus in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Missoula, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa and Tulsa.

The news network will also leverage Scripps’ local newsrooms for additional news coverage.

The move by Scripps to unify its local and national news platforms follows a similar path undertaken by CBS News. For example, the company rebranded its national and local streaming news service from CBSN to the CBS News Streaming Network.