CBSN Rebrands as CBS News Streaming Network, and Will Feature New Original Programming

As television networks continue to strengthen (or in the case of CNN, imminently launch) their streaming news offerings, the outlet that started it all is rebranding itself.

After launching in Nov. 2014, CBSN has now been rebranded as the CBS News Streaming Network. The newly reimagined, expanded channel will feature a slate of new original shows, a lineup featuring anchors and reporters from across the organization, and it will originate from a new state-of-the-art studio at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

CBS News presidents and co-heads Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon told staff Monday morning, “We are for the first time bringing all facets of CBS News and Stations together in one collaborative streaming effort and it’s a major step forward in our streaming transformation.”

Not only will CBSN anchors Vladimir Duthiers, Anne-Marie Green, Tanya Rivero, Lana Zak, and Elaine Quijano continue to deliver the news for the service, but they’ll now be joined by CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil, CBS Saturday Morning co-hosts Michelle Miller, Jeff Glor and Dana Jacobson, CBS Weekend News Sunday anchor Jericka Duncan, and correspondents from across CBS News hosting shows on the rebranded streaming service.

The new CBS News Streaming Network will deliver live national streams, 13 local streams – including new CBS News Miami and new CBS News Detroit Streaming channels – and content from 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, CBS Sunday Morning, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Mornings and CBS Saturday Morning.

The CBS Streaming Network is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop, connected TVs for free.

Tony Dokoupil is co-anchoring the streaming network’s first day today, 12- 4:30 p.m. ET and his new weekly streaming show, The Uplift, will premiere on Thursday at – 10:30 p.m. ET and re-air Friday – 6:30 a.m., 10:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday – 9:30 a.m. ET.

The CBS News Streaming evening lineup kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with the nightly political program Red and Blue, which will continue to be hosted by Quijano and draw upon reporting from the entire CBS News’ Washington team of anchors and correspondents including Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, Weijia Jiang, Ed O’Keefe, Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Jeff Pegues, Catherine Herridge, Jan Crawford, David Martin, Errol Barnett, Christina Ruffini, Ben Tracy, and Robert Costa.



At 7 p.m., CBS News Streaming will deliver a live primetime news hour, recapping all of the top stories of the day. There will not be a set anchor for the primetime news hour, instead a rotation of hosts between the network’s New York, Los Angeles and Washington bureaus.

For instance, during CBS News Streaming launch week (this week), Jerika Duncan will anchor 7 p.m. on Monday from New York, Lilia Luciano Tuesday from LA, Elaine Quijano Wednesday from New York, Lana Zak Thursday from New York, and Errol Barnett Friday from Washington.

From 8-10 p.m. ET, the streaming will present content from 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, as well as new version of Person-to-Person (with Norah O’Donnell), which will premiere Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET, and air once per month.

There’s also Eye on America hosted by Michelle Miller, a half-hour show that examines life across the U.S., as well as a new documentary slate under the historic CBS Reports banner, the first one anchored by Gayle King, premiering Feb. 25.

At 10 p.m. ET, the CBS Evening News will air in its entirety.

The new streaming network will also offer a new lineup of daytime programming such as Here Comes the Sun, a weekly series Tracy Smith and Lee Cowan from CBS Sunday Morning spotlighting the show’s reporting. Here Comes the Sun will premiere Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

CBS News Streaming will also feature The Uplift, a weekly series anchored by Tony Dokoupil that premieres Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

A weekly half-hour version of The Dish, a popular food segment on CBS Saturday Morning co-hosted by Miller, Jeff Glor and Dana Jacobson, that will air weekends with a TBD launch date.

There will also be Climate Watch segments from CBS News’ Ben Tracy, and a streaming version of the popular Evening News series On the Road with Steve Hartman.

Additionally, CBS News MoneyWatch experts will deliver segments throughout the day discussing the latest financial and market news. The segments will run at 7 a.m. ET, 12 p.m. ET, and 4 a.m. ET, and CBS Sports HQ News in 90 updates will air throughout the day.