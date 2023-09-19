NewsNation Re-Signs Dan Abrams to New Multi-Year Contract

Upstart cable news network NewsNation announced Tuesday that it has re-signed Dan Abrams to a new multi-year deal where he will continue as host of the primetime show Dan Abrams Live.

“Dan is a veteran and master journalist whose passion for media and law and crime has made him one of the most unrivaled in the industry,” Nexstar Networks president Sean Compton said in a statement. “We are pleased that he will remain at NewsNation as we continue to build a premier cable news network with a distinct mission of fair and unbiased news reporting.”

Abrams added, “Continuing my show with NewsNation is particularly exciting because over the last two years this has been one of those rare professional experiences where everything has been as promised. Every story we cover, every angle I take, comes from my team and me and that makes it fun, challenging, and fulfilling. Dan Abrams Live will continue to build on our resonating mission with politically sensible takes on the stories of the day.”

Advertisement

On July 19, 2021, NewsNation announced that Abrams was joining the channel as a primetime host. Dan Abrams Live debuted on September 27, 2021, and will mark its second anniversary next Wednesday. The show, which launched in the 8 p.m. hour but moved to 9 p.m. after Chris Cuomo‘s arrival, features lawmakers representing both sides of the aisle, experts in law enforcement and some of the most high-profile voices covering crime and the law.

Abrams has worn many hats over his lengthy career in media. In 1997, he joined NBC as a legal correspondent, went on to host MSNBC’s The Abrams Report and the Verdict with Dan Abrams while at one point actually general-managing the cable news outlet. Abrams left NBC News in 2011 to become chief legal analyst at ABC News, a role he still holds today. He also previously served as co-anchor of ABC News’ Nightline. From 2016 to 2020, Abrams also hosted A&E’s Live PD, which for a time was cable TV’s No. 1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49.