NewsNation Names Caitlyn Becker National Correspondent

NewsNation on Tuesday announced that Caitlyn Becker is joining the news network as a national correspondent.

Becker begins her new role on Saturday, Jan. 27, and will report across the network’s programming.

Becker comes to NewsNation from The Daily Mail, where she was a Los Angeles-based correspondent and senior reporter. While there, she covered breaking news, entertainment, crime, and politics.

Advertisement

A Emmy Award-winning journalist and Webby Award-winning digital host, Becker also helped grow The Daily Mail’s TikTok presence through her true crime coverage. From 2018 to 2023, she hosted a daily segment for KTLA News, reviewing the day’s biggest news stories.

“As we continue to expand our news coverage throughout the week, we will look to increase our roster of talent, including correspondents like Caitlyn,” said president of news at NewsNation Michael Corn in a statement. “With over a decade of experience in a variety of positions within the news business, she has proven to be a dynamite reporter, and we look forward to her coming aboard NewsNation.”

Before The Daily Mail, Becker served in various roles at The Blast, Yahoo!, and The Huffington Post. During the 2012 presidential election, she created content for MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Now with Alex Wagner, and The Daily Rundown.

She began her career as a news assistant at NY1.