Christina Passariello Joins CNBC as San Francisco Bureau Chief

CNBC has named former The Washington Post deputy business editor Christina Passariello as its San Francisco Bureau chief.

Passariello begins her new assignment on Feb. 12 and reports to Lacy O’Toole, CNBC’s managing editor.

CNBC business news svp Dan Colarusso made the announcement on Wednesday in a note to staff, saying Passariello is an “experienced leader and award-winning journalist, will help us further cement our position in Silicon Valley and put CNBC in a prime position to deepen our technology coverage on TV.”

Advertisement

Before becoming the Post’s deputy business editor, Passariello was the paper’s technology editor for five years. She joined the Post after spending a decade at The Wall Street Journal, first covering European luxury and retail in its Paris bureau and then taking on the deputy technology editor role in San Francisco.

Read Colarusso’s note to staff below.

I am happy to announce Christina Passariello is joining CNBC as our San Francisco Bureau Chief. She will begin on February 12 and report to CNBC Managing Editor Lacy O’Toole.

Christina comes to us from The Washington Post, where she was most recently Deputy Business Editor after spending five years as its Technology Editor. Before that, she spent more than a decade at The Wall Street Journal, first covering European luxury and retail in its Paris bureau and then taking on the Deputy Technology Editor role in San Francisco. Christina also was part of the prestigious Knight Journalism Fellowship program at Stanford.

Christina, an experienced leader and award-winning journalist, will help us further cement our position in Silicon Valley and put CNBC in a prime position to deepen our technology coverage on TV.

Please join me in welcoming Christina to the CNBC team.

Dan