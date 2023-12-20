NewsNation Anchor Nichole Berlie Says She Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

NewsNation anchor Nichole Berlie announced today during her afternoon news show that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Berlie will begin her treatment tomorrow and cut her hair ahead of potentially losing it. Berlie will return to the anchor set on Monday, only a few days after her treatment begins.

Berlie joined NewsNation as an anchor in 2020, when the brand was simply a three-hour primetime newscast on WGN America, and not yet a national cable news outlet. Berlie had served as a weekend evening co-anchor and general assignment reporter for WCVB in Boston from 2016 to 2020. Prior to that, she spent time as a weekday morning anchor at KSDK in St. Louis, and five years as a weekday morning anchor at KETV-TV in Omaha, Neb.