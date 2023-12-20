Fox News Names Madeleine Rivera Washington-Based Correspondent

Fox News announced on Wednesday that Madeleine Rivera will become the network’s newest Washington D.C.-based correspondent. Previously, Rivera was a reporter for the network’s affiliate news service, Fox News Edge, a role she has held since 2021.

Rivera begins her new role in Washington on Jan. 2.

While at Fox News Edge, she reported from Jerusalem on the Israeli-Hamas war as well as the Uvalde mass shooting, Hurricane Ian, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Rivera was part of Fox News’ multimedia reporter and campaign embed based in Houston from 2017 to 2021. She also covered President Joe Biden‘s campaign, delivering live reports from the campaign trail along with the transition into office for Fox-owned and operated stations.

Rivera started off as a reporter at News12 Connecticut and Spectrum News Albany and is an Asian American Journalists Association member.

With Rivera’s exit, Fox News announced that Connor Hansen will be moving to Fox News Edge from the Fox-owned affiliate station, Fox 35 Orlando (WOFL-TV).