News Broadcasts Are Thanking the Essential Workers

In recent days, hosts have made a point during their broadcasts to thank the essential workers; whether those workers are on the front lines, or behind the scenes.

Below are a few examples.

As Chuck Todd closed out yesterday’s broadcast of Meet the Press, the team dedicated the show’s credit roll to thanking those on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 spread and those keeping life as normal as possible.

WATCH: This week’s Meet the Press credit roll: Thank you to those who are helping to keep life as normal as possible for the rest of us. #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/ezAGE8FzMD — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 22, 2020

On Fox News, in addition to thanking essential workers like police officers and firefighters, America’s Newsroom co-anchor Ed Henry gave props to Gov. Cuomo this morning for deeming television networks, media companies and internet firms “essential services” in this time of crisis.

It was sort of a weird week at CBS News, and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker wrapped up yesterday’s broadcast by praising the production staff, acknowledging that with the CBS Broadcast Center temporarily shut down, the broadcast was produced in unorthodox fashion:

