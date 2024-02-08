Networks Provide Special Coverage of SCOTUS Hearing Arguments of Trump Election Ballot Removal

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments stemming from the state of Colorado banning former President Donald Trump from its primary ballot.

The Supreme Court does not allow for live video during its proceedings but allowed for live audio this time around. This wrinkle created the opportunity for news networks to alter their scheduled broadcasts and provide special live coverage for a case that could potentially have consequential ramifications beyond November’s election.

ABC News Live

ABC News diverted live coverage of the oral arguments from its linear network, ABC, to its streaming service, ABC News Live.

CBS News Streaming Network

Like ABC, CBS News used its streaming service to bring live coverage of the court hearings. Major Garrett anchored special coverage for CBS News’ streaming platform, CBS News Streaming Network.

CNN

CNN brought out Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins for its SCOTUS coverage and to manage its deep roster of analysts. Meanwhile, Jim Scuitto led coverage on the CNN Max streaming service.

Fox News

The network used America’s Newsroom anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino for its SCOTUS coverage.

MSNBC

The trio of Ana Cabrera, José Díaz Balart and Andrea Mitchell covered proceedings for the network.

NBC

NBC also rerouted its coverage of the proceedings to its streaming service, NBC News NOW.

Newsmax

National Report anchors Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman led the network’s coverage of the SCOTUS hearings.

NewsNation

The network used its regular timeslot anchor, Marni Hughes, to cover the SCOTUS hearings.

Scripps News