CBS News Lands in Las Vegas Ahead of Sunday’s Big Game

Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson persevered through the chilly Las Vegas morning to anchor the Thursday morning edition of CBS Mornings. Their presence signaled CBS News’ arrival in Sin City ahead of CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

With the outdoor CBS Mornings set situated in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, the crew on Thursday was treated to an appearance from showgirls of the Fantasy Las Vegas burlesque show and had a special performance from Thunder from Down Under.

Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) won a #SuperBowl with coach Mike Shanahan. Now, McCaffrey’s son Christian (@CMC_22) is being coached by Shanahan’s son Kyle on the @49ers. Advertisement “This feels like family to me in San Francisco,” McCaffrey tells CBS Mornings ahead of #SBLVIII. pic.twitter.com/7Q7d7xFYoO — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 8, 2024

Joining the trio in Las Vegas over the next two days are CBS Saturday Morning anchor Dana Jacobson, senior transportation reporter Kris Van Cleave and CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, who will also anchor her daily news program from Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday.

In addition to that, Jacobson will co-anchor CBS Saturday Morning from Allegiant Stadium. Jacobson and her CBS Saturday Morning co-anchor Michelle Miller will once again team up for what is a viewer favorite, the annual Super Bowl cities showdown. Jacobson was in San Francisco while Miller headed to the defending champs’ turf in Kansas City. Their report will air on Friday’s edition of CBS Morning.

King’s interview with halftime performer Usher will also air on Friday.

One person who may suffer more fatigue than the players on Sunday is Burleson. Over the next few days, he will be a very busy person as he will first be part of CBS’ pregame show, The NFL Today, on Sunday. He will then be in the booth as an analyst on Nickelodeon’s simulcast of the game, make a mad dash to The NFL Today set for halftime analysis and dash back to the booth for second-half coverage of the game. After all that, he will need to be up and ready at 4 a.m. PT for the Monday edition of CBS Mornings.

It’s quite a schedule, indeed.

Also joining the CBS News entourage in Las Vegas are journalists from CBS Stations and CBS Newspath. Seventeen journalists, including reporters from CBS Newspath and CBS-owned stations, such as CBS Los Angeles (KCAL/KCBS), CBS San Francisco (KPIX), CBS Sacramento (KOVR) and CBS New York (WCBS), will be on hand to cover the action.

These teams will be reporting from the Newspath live platform at the Bellagio Hotel leading up to Sunday’s game and will broadcast from the Domestic Compound at the Allegiant Stadium on game day.

In addition, CBS Newspath will provide content to 200+ CBS affiliates nationwide and 150+ clients worldwide. The broadcasts will also support Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight and CBS Streaming.