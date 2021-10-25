Neil Cavuto: ‘Stop the Deaths. Stop the Suffering. Please, Get Vaccinated. Please’

Neil Cavuto appeared on FNC’s MediaBuzz with Howard Kurtz on Sunday to discuss his break-through Covid-19 test. This was Cavuto’s first on-air appearance since contracting the virus.

Few (if any) Fox News talent have been more passionate about getting the vaccines than Cavuto, and he told Kurtz he credits vaccination for his mild case. “I’d like to urge people of all sorts, please get vaccinated…In the end, if you can get vaccinated and think of somebody else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we’ll all be better off… Think of the bigger picture here. Get outside yourself and think about those you work with. Think about those around you. Think about just keeping them safe.”

He added, “Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths. Stop the suffering. Please, get vaccinated. Please.”

Cavuto tested positive last Monday after his 4 p.m. show, and disclosed his positive test on Tuesday. Contracting the virus had to have been scary for the longtime Fox Newser and his family. Cavuto is immunocompromised. He underwent heart surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with “widow maker” heart disease. Cavuto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997 and also successfully battled “near-life-ending” cancer.

Thankfully, the longtime Fox Newser is doing OK, and hopefully viewers will heed his message.

WATCH: