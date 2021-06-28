NBC’s Today Extends Its Brand By Launching a Podcast

For Today show fans who missed the day’s broadcast, or just want more of the morning show, you can now get it on demand as a podcast.

Starting today, listeners can get their daily dose of news, headlines and the day’s interviews from Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager.

All four hours of the Today franchise – from the news-heavy 7 a.m. hour through the lighter 10 a.m. hour, Today with Hoda and Jenna – can now be listened to on the go, on demand, anywhere. Episodes will be available shortly after each hour of the show, every day.

One can access the Today podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn.

The launch of Today podcasts are the latest Today brand extension and follows this Summer’s launch of new original programming on the streaming channel Today All Day, original digital video franchises and lifestyle content on Today.com, a shopping and commerce platform, TMRW x TODAY, newsletters and more.