Today Show Launches New, Original Programming on Its Streaming Channel

Today show’s streaming channel Today All Day has announced the launch of new, original programming on the ad-supported streaming platform. These shows will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, and Jill Martin.

Beginning today, Guthrie and Kotb will host Today in 30, a daily, 30-minute show on the streaming channel which brings viewers the top interviews, information and entertainment from that day’s broadcast, featuring extra behind-the-scenes moments to show the viewer how it all comes together each morning.

Each day, Today All Day will feature a new, original Today Food program. These shows include #Cooking with Samah Dada, Saucy with Anthony Contrino. Later this Summer, the channel will feature Cooking with Cal hosted by Dylan Dreyer and will debut a brand new cooking program hosted by Al Roker.

Today All Day is hosting new weekly shoppable programming, including a monthly show debuting on Thursday, June 17 hosted by Today show lifestyle contributor, Jill Martin. The show will feature fashion, beauty, home, accessories and tech products for the everyday consumer and a celebrity guest will join to talk about the hottest trends and new product launches.

The channel will also stream Today Talks, a daily program hosted by Jenna Bush Hager featuring the best anchor banter and chats from that day’s Today show. Plus, Kotb will join Bush Hager each day for more conversation.

There will also be regular Lift Every Voice segments, celebrating diversity and inclusion; Empow-Her programming, featuring inspiring female-focused stories; original consumer segments from NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen and Stephanie Ruhle; The Today Interview, sharing extended interviews with newsmakers and celebrities; and the Today All Day original travel series, Incredible World, hosted by Keir Simmons.

NBC News’ decision to increase content on the ad-supported streaming platform for its morning show makes sense. Viewers (especially younger ones) are increasingly moving away from traditional linear TV, especially during the morning hours. Yes, Today is more popular among the under-55 set than GMA and CBS This Morning, but as our consistent TVNewser readers know, the Nielsen ratings for the “big three” have been plummeting in recent years. If the network wants any chance at holding on to the demos, developing robust original programming for streaming is a must. That said, all of this does demand more hours and work for the talent. But whatever it takes to engage their fans, right?