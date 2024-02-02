NBC News’ The Deciders Initiative Launches Focus Groups Series

NBC News’ hyper-local election reporting initiative, dubbed The Deciders, is launching monthly focus groups that look at critical issues driving voters to the polls this November for the general election.

The Deciders Focus Groups, launched on Thursday, is a new monthly series of in-depth conversations with important constituents of the 2024 electorate. This initiative is conducted in collaboration with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago.

Rich Thau, Engagious’ president, will moderate each session and will give audiences an in-depth look at voter attitudes ahead of the 2024 election by featuring a unique subset of the electorate—broken down by demographic, geography or ideology—that NBC News polling has shown could play a determining role in the outcome of November’s election.

The first conversation features 15 Pennsylvania women who voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 and opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Other featured groups will be announced in the coming months.

Highlights from the first conversation will air Thursday starting at 4 p.m. ET on Meet the Press Now on NBC News’ streaming service, NBC News Now, and segments will air across MSNBC Thursday evening and Friday.

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will also provide reporting on The Deciders Focus Groups, and NBC News National Political Reporter Ben Kamisar will report on each session for NBCNews.com. Additional excerpts from each conversation will feature across NBCU News Group television and digital platforms.

The Deciders was launched by NBC News in December 2023 and is comprised of in-depth, on-the-ground reporting from a team of nearly three dozen journalists focused on the 2024 presidential race in seven key counties nationwide, with reporting appearing across all NBCUniversal News Group platforms, including NBC News, NBC News Now and NBCNews.com.