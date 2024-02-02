CNN’s Clarissa Ward Named a Recipient of the RTDNA’s 2024 First Amendment Award

CNN’s Clarissa Ward is getting a well-deserved award, being named a recipient of the 2024 First Amendment Award from the RTDNA Foundation.

On Thursday, the awards committee selected Ward for her brave, ethical and thorough reporting from some of the most dangerous conflict zones in the world.

For instance, Ward’s persistent and tough coverage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war shows how seriously she takes her job as CNN’s chief international correspondent.

According to the RTDNA, “Her recent work in Ukraine and Gaza has helped inform the world, and her advocacy for press freedoms in war zones is a testament to the spirit of the First Amendment.”

The First Amendment Award recognizes efforts to promote responsible journalism and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights to do so, and Ward is among five individuals and organizations to be bestowed with the honor.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 9 at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.

In July 2023, Ward also received the 2023 Matrix Award, which is organized by the New York Women in Communications (NYWICI) and honors and celebrates female empowerment and achievement in the field of communications and the arts.