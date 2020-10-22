Fox News | NBC

NBC News Slams Tucker Carlson for ‘Dangerously and Dishonestly’ Targeting One of Its Reporters

By A.J. Katz Comment

The highest-rated host on cable news, Tucker Carlson finds himself embroiled in controversy once again, this time after targeting NBC News investigative reporter Brandy Zadrozny in a segment on his show Wednesday night.

“Her job is personally seeking out and identifying information about anonymous Trump supporters online,” Carlson said of the NBC Newser, who is apparently working on a story about disinformation and using public records to confirm identities of people who create harassment campaigns.

Carlson brought on Revolver News journalist Darren Beattie, who proceeded to accuse Zadrozny of “doing everything she can to unearth anonymous Trump supporters basically so she can ruin their lives.”

“Why would NBC News be doing something like this?” Carlson asked Beattie.

Beattie said journalists like Zadrozny are looking to “crush the rebellion of the American people against their corrupt ruling class associated with the victory of Donald Trump.”

Zadrozny’s employer fired back at Carlson via statement:

NBC’s Ben Collins gave a bit more context to the situation:

We will update this item once we receive comment from Fox News.

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement