NBC News Promotes Stacey Klein to Director of White House Unit

NBC News announced Thursday that senior producer Stacey Klein has been promoted to Director of NBC News’ White House Unit.

For the past four years, Klein has managed NBC News correspondents and producers on the White House beat. She has covered 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the past decade, first as a producer before being promoted to senior producer in 2018.

“Throughout her time at the network, she’s distinguished herself as a journalist and colleague, helping the growing team deliver on major stories – from Hanoi to Helsinki to a president’s middle-of-the-night diagnosis with Covid-19,” Washington bureau chief Ken Strickland and deputy bureau chief Chloe Arensberg wrote in a memo to staff. “The premium she’s placed on communication and collaboration has set a terrific standard for us all, and we’ve especially valued her leadership during the consistent chaos of the past four years.”

Klein will continue to manage NBC News’ White House team while expanding her portfolio to include Washington special events.

Her first assignment in this new role is overseeing President Biden’s first overseas trip, for which NBC News is pool.