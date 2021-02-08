NBC News Promotes David Verdi to Executive VP of Global Newsgathering

ABC News and NBC News announced the promotion of their respective chief newsgathering executives within minutes of one another on Monday morning.

Coincidence?

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim announced David Verdi, who has been with NBC News for over 30 years, has been elevated to the role of executive vp of global newsgathering. Verdi leads NBC News’ newsgathering operation around the world, overseeing all domestic and international bureaus, as well as the assignment desks, affiliate partnerships, NewsChannel and rights and clearances.

Verdi has named Kip Whitlock, a 25-year vet of NBC News, senior vp of domestic newsgathering with all U.S. bureaus continuing to report into him. He leads domestic and breaking news coverage while collaborating with news teams across the country.

Adrienne Mong will become senior vp of international newsgathering after nearly 20 years at NBC News. She will continue to manage the network’s team of international journalists from London to Beijing, while overseeing all bureaus outside the U.S.

Polly Powell is being elevated to senior vp, Western Region and Talent Development. Powell, who has called NBC News home for 35 years, runs the LA bureau and the western region, while also developing the next generation of reporters and producers.

Finally, Betsy Korona will take on the role of senior vp, Editorial Newsgathering for NBC News and MSNBC, and she will join Verdi’s newsgathering team. Korona will continue to lead newsgathering for MSNBC and streaming arms – namely NBC News Now – and will work closely with all NBC News teams to drive editorial collaboration in breaking news coverage and original storytelling.

