ABC News Promotes Wendy Fisher to Senior VP for Newsgathering

ABC News vp for newsgathering Wendy Fisher has been promoted to the role of senior vp for newsgathering.

In making the announcement, ABC News president James Goldston wrote in a memo: “Wendy has a true understanding of the needs of the modern newsroom, pushing us to adapt rapidly to both support our people and to deliver the excellent journalism our audience counts on.”

In her role as vp for newsgathering, Fisher oversees the assignment of all newsgathering resources across every platform. In 2018, she was promoted to vp for newsgathering after serving as ABC News’ first executive editor of news content. She has called ABC News her home for 30 years.

We named Fisher as one of the executives who could potentially replace Goldston as president of ABC News when he steps down at the end of March. However, this move will likely take her out of the running for that role.

Here’s the memo Goldston sent to ABC News staff announcing the promotion:

Team, I am delighted to announce that Wendy Fisher is being promoted to Senior Vice President for Newsgathering. Well-known for her brilliant instincts for news, she has overseen hundreds of reporters and producers in the field coordinating domestic and foreign breaking news coverage. Now she adds responsibility for our specialized units, investigative team, DC bureau and London bureau. In her tenure leading the desk, Wendy has effectively marshalled our troops to report on some of the biggest stories in memory, including the pandemic, racial reckoning across the country, numerous natural disasters and their aftermath. At the same time, Wendy’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming our newsroom to create a real partnership with our digital operations across the news division. Working side-by-side with Justin Dial, she created new ways to support the growing needs of ABC News Live, which is expanding faster than anyone could have imagined when we relaunched it one year ago. In the last 12 months Wendy worked tirelessly to help our teams adjust to the new work-from-home landscape and to develop protocols to allow teams to safely cover a deadly pandemic. She has helped steer our reporting toward compelling and personal moments, emphasizing safe shoots in hospitals and alongside first responders and showing the real toll of COVID-19’s impact on communities in all 50 states. Wendy not only plays an essential role in our editorial coverage, she is a champion for collaboration across ABC News and encourages growth opportunities for all. She is a trusted mentor and a particularly strong voice for women in the workplace. Anyone who has worked with Wendy knows she believes firmly we are better when we work together and that sharing material across all platforms, transparency and equity are the best way forward. Wendy has a true understanding of the needs of the modern newsroom, pushing us to adapt rapidly to both support our people and to deliver the excellent journalism our audience counts on. Please join me in congratulating her on this well-deserved promotion. James

Comments