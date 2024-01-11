NBC News’ Plan Your Vote Tool Returns for 2024 Election Cycle

NBC News’ Plan Your Vote, the interactive website tool, is returning for the 2024 election cycle.

With the site going live right before the Iowa caucuses this coming Monday, and running through Election Day, Plan Your Vote will provide voters with essential information leading up to the 2024 presidential election, the battle for control of the Senate and House, and state and local elections across the country.

Plan Your Vote provides a comprehensive, state-by-state guide on voting rules in every state and major changes since the 2022 midterms, including registration deadlines, mail-in voting, early in-person voting, and ID requirements. Plan Your Vote is available at both NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote and PlanificaTuVoto.com.

This marks the earliest launch of the Plan Your Vote tool and the first time the tool includes Presidential primary and caucus voting rules. It has helped five million voters since it debuted before the 2020 general election.

In collaboration with Telemundo, the tool is available in both English and Spanish, with the ability to toggle between the two languages. NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide will feature the Plan Your Vote tool on their local digital platforms.

The tool was built and is powered by the NBC News Data Graphics team, and the most up-to-date, real-time information is supplied by the NBC News Decision Desk and politics team. For more information, please visit NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.