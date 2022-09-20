NBC Newsers Encourage Viewers to ‘Plan Your Vote’ Ahead of 2022 Midterms

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

NBCUniversal News Group is strongly encouraging viewers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. One way they’re doing it is through a new marketing campaign timed to National Voter Registration Day (today, Sept. 20)—and featuring several familiar faces from NBCUniversal brands.

NBCU News Group on-air talent appearing in these new campaign promos includes: Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, Tom Llamas, Hallie Jackson, Rachel Maddow, Shep Smith, José Diaz-Balart, Chris Hayes, Trymaine Lee, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, Nicolle Wallace, Savannah Sellers and Maya Eaglin. They share information about Plan Your Vote, which is NBC News’ comprehensive, state-by-state guide of information about the voting rules where voters live—and major changes since the 2020 elections, including registration deadlines, mail-in voting, early in-person voting and more.

One of the promos that’s part of the new campaign debuts Tuesday morning and features Llamas, Jackson, Smith, Diaz-Balart, Sellers and Eaglin.

A full NBCU on-air talent spot urging viewers to vote will be released later this month and feature Andy Cohen, Bill Nye, Rebecca Lowe, among others.

“We launched Plan Your Vote in August of 2020 when voters were faced with the unprecedented challenge of casting their votes in the midst of the pandemic—before there were vaccines,” NBC News and MSNBC CMO Aaron Taylor told TVNewser. “Today, the challenges are different in that, in many states, the rules have changed—and voters might not be able to cast their ballots in the same way in 2022 that they did in 2020.”

Taylor added, “Our animated Plan Your Vote spots have done the heavy-lifting throughout the 2022 primary season in both English and Spanish—and will continue to work hard for us. Now we start to dimensionalize and personalize the campaign by layering in some familiar faces from NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and the broader NBCU family.”